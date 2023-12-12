EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Races Higher

EUR/USD Forecast Video for 13.12.23

Euro vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

The euro rallied significantly during the trading session on Tuesday. The market finds itself in the 1.08 level at the open of New York trading on Tuesday, and therefore it looks like we may be trying to “front run” central bank movement coming out of the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, and of course the European Central Bank on Thursday. I think there is a high likelihood of a lot of noise coming rather quickly, so therefore we need to be cautious. That being said, it’s a situation where the market is hoping that the central banks will loosen monetary policy, giving more momentum to the idea of the US dollar dropping.

If we do break back down, the 1.0750 level is an area that I think a lot of buyers would be interested in, as it previously has been supported. Even if we were to break down below that level, the 1.07 level comes into the picture as support. That being said though, the 200-Day EMA does hang around the 1.0750 level, so I think in the short term that could be a little bit of a floor. However, once we get through all of the central banks, we might have a different outlook. At this point though, it certainly looks as if the Euro is trying to flex its muscles, as traders are hoping for a softer than previous Federal Reserve.

This is all about the Federal Reserve by the time it is said and done, and therefore if Jerome Powell sounds a bit more dovish soon, that will almost certainly drive the euro higher. However, you also have to keep in mind that if the ECB also sounds dovish, that could counteract that catalyst. Either way, we are heading into the holidays and liquidity could become a situation, so we need to pay close attention to that as well. At the end of the day, I think this is a market that is trying to recover but whether or not it can break above the 1.0850 level remains to be seen. Therefore, we need to be patient for a longer-term signal, but in the short term it certainly looks positive.

