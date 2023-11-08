EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Plunges Toward 50-EMA

EUR/USD Forecast Video for 09.11.23

Euro vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

The euro fell on Wednesday as we continue to see a lot of negative pressure in this pair. After forming a massive shooting star on Monday, it looks like the market is going to continue to see the bearish flag manipulate the market to the downside. If we break down below the 50-Day EMA, then the market is likely to continue to reach toward the bottom of the flag itself, which is near the 1.06 level. If the market were to break down below the bottom of the flag, then the 1.05 level gets targeted after that.

Keep in mind that the market is going to be paying close attention to the interest rate differential between the European Union and the United States. All things being equal, the market is likely to continue to see a lot of volatility, but I think that the downside is still most certainly going to be the most likely of directions that we head toward. With this, I like the idea of shorting the market on short-term rallies, fading signs of exhaustion. That being said, I’m also perfectly fine shorting this market on a breakdown below the 50-Day EMA.

If we were to turn around and break above the top of the shooting star from the Monday session, then you have the possibility that the euro will go looking to the 1.09 level above, which is the top of the flag pole. While I don’t see that happening anytime soon, it is something that you need to keep in the back of your mind as you trade this pair. Furthermore, we have a couple of speeches by Jerome Powell in the next 24 hours, so that could have a bit of an effect on this market as well.

Ultimately, I still believe that the sellers are in control of the market, and the buyers will still have to prove themselves. Recently, there was a bit of a narrative going around that the Federal Reserve would have to slow down tightening its monetary policy due to the latest jobs number, but quite frankly interest-rate markets are still telling a different story. After that massive move last Friday, there has been absolutely no momentum.

