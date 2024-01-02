EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Plunges to Kick Off The Trading Week

EUR/USD Forecast Video for 03-01-2024

Euro vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

Looking at the charts for currency markets, you can see that the Euro got hammered during the trading session on Tuesday to break back below the 1.10 level. This is a pretty ugly move, but at the same time, you probably can’t read too much into the first trading day of the year. It’s still rather thin. It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out. I think some traders are starting to rethink the whole idea of the Federal Reserve being ultra-loose with its monetary policy. We’ll have to wait and see, but right now it looks like 1.10 continues to be an area where a lot of traders will be paying close attention. If we do continue to break down from here though, the 50-day EMA comes into the picture somewhere just below the 1.09 level offering a bit of technical support.

While the Daily Candlestick is rather ugly, the reality is that the market is still very much in an uptrend since the month of September, but it also has been very noisy. So, at the end of the day, I don’t know that the Tuesday session is anything remarkable, despite the fact that it is so ugly. If we turn around and rally from here, recapturing the 1.10 level, then I think the market has a real shot at the 1.11 level, possibly even the 1.1250 level over the longer term as it is a major resistance barrier.

Whether or not we can break that level remains to be seen because quite frankly, the ECB, although they have recently stated that they are still worried about inflation, has to worry about recessions in Germany and multiple other European countries, in other words, it’s probably only a matter of time before the ECB will have to change its tune as well. As things stand right now though, overall, I think traders are focusing more on the Fed Reserve and the possibility of loose monetary policy in 2024.

