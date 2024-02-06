EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Looks Threatened By Greenback Again

EUR/USD Forecast Video for 07-02-2024

The Euro initially tried to rally on Tuesday, but his given back gains to show signs of hesitation again. Ultimately, it looks as if the 1.07 level is an area that is going to be a huge battlefield. If we break down below this level, then I think the Euro is in serious trouble and probably drops to the 1.06 level somewhat quickly.

Rallies at this point in time still have to prove themselves as we have seen early on Tuesday as sellers continue to emerge every time the market tries to gain. Ultimately, we are at the bottom of what could be thought of as a consolidation range. So it’ll be interesting to see how things hold up. And of course, there are a lot of questions asked about both central banks. For example, the Federal Reserve of course is going to be cutting rates sooner later this year, but when? Only time will tell on that one…

It looks as if they are pushing it back from what people had anticipated in March, so now interest rate cuts could be in the summer. At the same time, we have the European Central Bank that will have to deal with the fact that Germany is in a recession, which is absolutely toxic to the EU, as Germany is something like 80% of the total GDP. With that being the case, the European Central Bank may have to cut as well.

And they did somewhat suggest that at the last meeting that they are at least opening the door to doing such a move if that’s the case and we have to reprice everything and perhaps the euro goes down because quite frankly, if the entire world heads into a recession, it’s the US dollar that wins in that argument. We also have geopolitical concerns out there, which helps the dollar also. So all things being equal, I do think the euro is something that you are selling on rallies that show signs of exhaustion or a breakdown below this 1.07 level.

