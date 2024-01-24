EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Gets a Boost on Wednesday

EUR/USD Forecast Video for 25-01-2024

The Euro, of course, has risen quite drastically early during the trading session on Wednesday, but it’s probably worth noting that the PMI numbers around the world showed better than expected numbers in general, with some outliers like lower than anticipated data from Germany. That being said, it seems like traders are willing to look past that, at least in the short term. Perhaps it is due to some of the numbers coming out of other countries like France.

Furthermore, we will have the American PMI numbers coming out and that is probably going to cause some noise as well. All things being equal, this is a market that I think is basically in the middle of an overall consolidation range between the 1.0750 level at the bottom and the 1.10 level at the top. We are essentially in the middle of that range. So, with that being the case, it’s definitely a market that you have to be a bit cautious in trying to get too big in any one particular direction. However, once we get closer to the outlier of the market’s edges, then we can start to play some trades. If we break above the 1.10 level, then we could go looking to the 1.1125 level. Anything above there then opens up a move to the 1.1250 level, which is a recent swing high that would attract a lot of attention.

If we break down from here to the 1.0750 level and slice through that, then we could be talking about a move down to the 1.0650 level. All things being equal, this is a market that I think continues to be more of a range-bound market. And I think what we’ve got is a situation where you have to employ certain indicators like the stochastic oscillator or range-bound systems that take advantage of the volatility. Range bound trading is probably what we are going to see for most of the year, so I think that’s how you have to look at not only this market, but many other major ones out there.

