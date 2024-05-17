EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Falls During The Early Hours on Friday

Euro vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

The early Friday trading for the Euro has been pretty negative as we have dropped down toward the 1.08 level. This is a market that I think continues to see a lot of noise in general, but really, if you remember the last couple of sessions, I’ve suggested that perhaps we were getting stretched, and that I think is what we are seeing.

The 1.08 level underneath is a large round number and an area that also features the 200-day EMA. So, I do think there’s support on 1.08. We’ll see whether or not it holds. Keep in mind, I think a lot of people got way overstressed on the idea that the Federal Reserve might be cutting soon. And that’s what we’re seeing, you know, hope burns eternal. We have seen this multiple times, and therefore it’s likely that we will continue to see the market try to convince itself and perhaps even push the Federal Reserve into cutting rates, but as things stand right now, they are nowhere near doing so.

If we break down below 1.08, then the market could go down to the 1.07 level. On the other hand, if we were to turn around and break above the 1.09 level, basically where we turned around from, then we could go to the 1.10 level. Ultimately, I use this pair more or less as a measuring stick as to where the U.S. dollar is going. As a general rule, if you get the direction right here, you can transfer that information to other major currency pairs and trade accordingly.

