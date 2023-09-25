EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Faces Uphill Battle Amid Market Turbulence

EUR/USD Forecast Video for 26.09.23

FXEmpire.com -

Euro vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

The Euro has recently experienced a significant drop in value, mirroring the volatile and uncertain conditions in the market. As the EUR/USD currency pair grapples with instability, it becomes clear that the Euro is facing persistent challenges. A notable concern is the impending crossover of a vital technical indicator: the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average approaching a crossing below the 200-Day EMA, a phenomenon referred to as the “death cross.” This critical development is unfolding near the lower boundary of a recently breached trading channel.

In this challenging environment, it is anticipated that the Euro will continue to encounter difficulties. Nevertheless, short-term upswings may offer opportunities for investors looking to acquire US dollars at favorable exchange rates. A decisive breach below Thursday’s session low could potentially pave the way toward the psychologically significant 1.05 level. This level holds significance not only because of its “big figure” status but also due to its historical importance in the currency pair’s performance. As a result, traders are likely to view it as a significant target.

The Euro’s struggle to find stability is further compounded by recent decisions made by central banks. While the European Central Bank has chosen to raise interest rates, counterparts such as the Federal Reserve, Swiss National Bank, and Bank of England have maintained their existing interest rate positions. This divergence in monetary policies may encourage investors to seek refuge in the US dollar, thereby exerting additional downward pressure on the Euro.

Presently, a prudent strategy involves considering short positions on the EUR/USD pair during rallies, as this approach could unlock significant trading opportunities. For a substantial upward movement to occur, the Euro would need to surpass the 1.08 level. However, this achievement is currently overshadowed by numerous obstacles. Although the 1.06 level may offer some temporary support, it should be viewed as a short-term scenario requiring close monitoring.

Ultimately, the Euro is navigating a challenging phase marked by consolidation and uncertainty. The impending “death cross” and the breach of the lower boundary of a recent trading channel add to the Euro’s challenges. Short-term rallies represent opportunities to acquire US dollars at attractive exchange rates. The breaking of Thursday’s session low could potentially drive the EUR/USD pair toward the 1.05 level. Diverging central bank policies contribute to the Euro’s difficulties, prompting cautious market participants to closely monitor the pair for insights into the US dollar’s performance.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.