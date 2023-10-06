EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Drops After Jobs Number

EUR/USD Forecast Video for 09.10.23

FXEmpire.com -

Euro vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

The euro has initially tried to rally during the early hours on Friday, but then turned around to show signs of weakness yet again. Ultimately, this is a market that might be a little oversold, and it’s likely that we will continue to be very noisy. That being said, every time this market rallies, I will need to step in and jump on it. After all, interest rates in America are going to stay high as the Non-Farm Payroll announcement came in triple what was anticipated. That being said, a lot of those jobs were government jobs, but ultimately this is a situation where the trend has been ensconced for a while, therefore I think it’s probably only a matter of time before breaks down.

If and when we break down below the recent low, then I think it opens up a move down to the 1.0250 level, and then eventually the parity level. After all, the market does tend to like these big figures, and they have been important in the past. Rallies at this point will struggle to get any real traction, but the 1.07 level above features a 50-Day EMA, and some structural resistance that has caused some issues. As European Union is heading into a recession much quicker than the United States, then it’s likely that we will see this market continue to drop.

Ultimately, this is a situation where volatility will continue to be a major issue, but I do think that given enough time we will probably see plenty of noise and destruction out there, as the bond market is like a wrecking ball for almost anything that’s not the US dollar. I just don’t see how this changes anytime soon, so I will continue to look for opportunities to buy the US dollar, not only against the euro, but against pretty much anything else as well. It would take a huge shift in data for me to start buying, but I do recognize that just simple market dynamics and profit-taking could be one reason for another opportunity to get short. Furthermore, we have recently had the “death cross” form in the pair, which is obviously a longer-term technical signal to start selling as well.

