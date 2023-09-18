EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Continues to Struggle

EUR/USD Forecast Video for 19.09.23

Euro vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

The euro embarked on an initial attempt to rally during the recent trading session on Monday, but the absence of significant momentum indicates that there is still a considerable fight ahead. As a result, the market seems poised to sustain downward pressure, firmly establishing the euro’s transition into a decidedly bearish market. The market has broken through its previous channel, signaling that the euro is currently grappling with the decisions of the European Central Bank. Notably, the ECB raised interest rates recently but gave the impression of a central bank that had concluded its monetary tightening phase.

In contrast, the Federal Reserve still holds the potential for at least one interest rate hike and remains resolute in its commitment to bringing inflation down to 2%. Consequently, the prevailing market sentiment leans toward a “fade the rally” approach. The negative size of the candlestick on Thursday is a significant indicator, and such candlesticks rarely occur in isolation. Looking at the current trend, the most substantial candlesticks have all been on the downside.

The 1.05 level is an essential psychological benchmark, likely to draw significant attention. It stands out as an enticing target, but the path to reaching it may not be straightforward. The euro-dollar pair has a historical tendency to exhibit choppiness, and this characteristic is unlikely to change in the present circumstances. However, there has been a notable breakdown over the past couple of months, with the recent weeks reinforcing a decidedly bearish sentiment.

To even consider the idea of going long on this pair, a breakthrough above the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average is necessary. Such a shift in sentiment would require a substantial change in the stance of both the ECB and the Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, rising interest rates in the bond market continue to make the US dollar a more attractive asset, further complicating the euro’s path to recovery.

In conclusion, the euro is currently navigating a challenging environment, with the lack of momentum signaling a bearish trend. The ECB’s recent decisions have played a significant role in this shift, while the Federal Reserve’s commitment to interest rate hikes keeps the US dollar attractive. The path forward appears steep, and the 1.05 level is a critical point of focus. Until a substantial change in attitude occurs on both central banks’ fronts, going long on this pair remains a distant prospect.

