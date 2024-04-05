EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Continues to See Pressures

Euro vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

The euro fell initially during the trading session on Friday, as the jobs report came out stronger than anticipated. Because of this, it looks like we are going to continue to bounce around, perhaps trying to find the bottom of the overall consolidation.

That means, of course, that we could go as low as 1.07. But one thing that I’ve noticed about non-farm payroll days is that typically they end up being relatively unchanged. So at this point, I would not be surprised at all to see this day end up between the 200 day EMA and the 50 day EMA indicators, essentially just making a lot of noise, but not changing anything.

If we could turn around and break above the top of the shooting star from Thursday, that would obviously be a very bullish sign. Perhaps opening up the euro to move all the way to 1.10. While I certainly think that happens eventually, I don’t know that it happens now. I think you are looking at a market that’s going to continue to shop around and do a whole lot of nothing, as it typically does, until we break out of the 300 point range that we are stuck in.

You have to look at extreme levels, lower or higher, as opportunities to trade the other direction. With that being said, I use this more or less as an indicator as to what’s going on with the US dollar against other pairs. I don’t really trade this pair that much anymore. There’s not much point in it as it continues to bounce around these moving averages.

