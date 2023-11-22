EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Continues to See Noisy Behavior

EUR/USD Forecast Video for 23.11.23

The euro went back and forth during the trading session on Wednesday, as we continue to hang around the 1.09 level. The 1.09 level has been important more than once, and therefore to be interesting to see if it holds as support. Another thing you need to keep in mind is that the Thursday session is Thanksgiving in the United States, and that will take a lot of liquidity out of the markets. Furthermore, we also have to keep in mind that the market is going to be very confused at the moment, as we are trying to see whether or not the US dollar continues to fall, or if it suddenly picks up strength. After all, a lot of traders are out there betting on the idea that the Federal Reserve is going to have to pause monetary policy tightening.

On the upside, the 1.10 level above is a significant resistance barrier, and therefore if we were to break above there, it’s possible that the market could go looking to much higher levels, perhaps to the 1.1250 level which is an area that had been important previously. On the other hand, if we break down below the 1.0850 level, then it opens up and move down to the 1.0750 level, and the 200-Day EMA. The 200-Day EMA of course attracts a lot of attention, and therefore it’s likely that we would see a lot of buyers in that area.

In the next few weeks, I suspect that we will see a lot of choppiness as we head into the holiday season, meaning that a lot of position squaring at the end of the year is likely to be the next story. Furthermore, we also have to pay attention to the fact that next week we have the jobs number coming out of the United States, which could be a big mover of attitude and perception in the US dollar, and then by extension the EUR/USD pair.

In the short term, it’s likely that we will see a lot of choppiness in this area, but we could get some type of sudden surge as the noise plays out. There are a lot of things to think about at the moment, and therefore you need to be cautious with your position sizing.

