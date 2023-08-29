EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Continues to See Lackluster Performance

EUR/USD Forecast Video for 30.08.23

FXEmpire.com -

Euro vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

The euro began the week with a moderate performance during early Tuesday trading, showing a slight increase in overall sentiment. Notably, in the trading session of the previous Thursday, the currency pair faced a crucial test at the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average. This challenge was met with a noticeable rebound and the emergence of a hammer pattern, which signifies a likelihood of stability within the current range. Furthermore, the alignment of the 200-Day EMA with a prominent trend line enhances its attractiveness for technical traders. Given these developments, the primary focus is currently on consolidating recent short-term gains. However, there remains uncertainty about the future, particularly due to the subdued trading volume that persists.

Taking a broader perspective, the market seems to be setting up for a potential upward breakout. Yet, a significant barrier exists in the form of the 50-Day EMA situated above, which acts as a strong resistance level. The path ahead is closely linked to the general market sentiment. Considering this, if the statements made by Jerome Powell hold weight and consequently breach the lower boundary of the hammer pattern along with the 200-Day EMA, the possibility of a decline toward the 1.0650 level becomes evident.

A thorough analysis of the market’s oscillation between the 50-Day EMA and the 200-Day EMA offers valuable insights into the prevailing trend. These oscillations often foreshadow substantial movements in either direction. Given the present lack of strong conviction and trading volume, this gradual evolution is expected. The response to the Jackson Hole Symposium might potentially trigger a more significant shift in prices, although this has not been the case so far. Until that critical moment arrives, substantial market activity is unlikely.

In conclusion, recent performance of the euro has been marked by a relative stability, coupled with a subtle inclination toward a positive outlook. The interaction between the market and pivotal moving averages, along with notable trend lines, reflects a consistent drive towards stability. While the prospects for an upward breakout remain feasible, the presence of the 50-Day EMA presents a substantial hurdle. The upcoming symposium might serve as a catalyst for a more definitive market movement; however, until that point, a cautious stance remains the prevailing viewpoint. Additionally, it’s important to keep in mind that the jobs report is scheduled to be released on Friday in the United States. This could potentially lead to a volatile week ahead for this particular currency pair.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.