EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Continues to Look Stagnant

The Euro did almost nothing during the early hours on Friday as we continued to see a lot of bank and forth. At this point in time, it appears to me that the 50 day EMA is a bit of a magnet for price, and we also have the 1.09 level just above there offering resistance. Underneath, we have the 200 day EMA coming into the picture as support and therefore, I think there’s just a lot of technical trading going on at the moment. That being said, from a longer term standpoint we also have to keep in mind that although the Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates several times in 2024, the reality is that the ECB or the European Central Bank is very likely to do the same.

While they haven’t expressly come out and suggested it yet, the reality is with Germany going into a recession, it’s almost a foregone conclusion. So, with that being said, I think we’re in a moment of equilibrium in this pair, and what that means is a lot of sideways action. If we do break higher, the 1.10 level above will almost certainly be a bit of a floor. Anything above there would obviously be very bullish, but I don’t expect to see that happen very easily. In fact, I think the last three days are going to be indicative of what we’ll see most of this year. I think this is a pair that’s going to be very, very range bound.

Underneath the 1.0750 level is an area that I would be paying attention to as well because I would expect it to be a bit of a hard floor. Anything below there gets interesting for a bigger move, but right now I think you’re looking for some type of range to form itself, with the most likely candidate being the 1.0750 level on the bottom and the 1.10 level on the top. However, expect that range to expand from time to time. As things stand right now, I think we’re essentially at fair value.

