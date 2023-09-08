EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Continues to Look Soft

EUR/USD Forecast Video for 11.09.23

Euro vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

Friday brought some concerns regarding the euro‘s strength. Conversations about inflation are dominating the financial sphere, and this has generated a sense of unease among traders. It’s akin to a heavy burden weighing down the market, particularly with the 200-Day EMA looming overhead. Should we manage to breach this significant threshold, it would undoubtedly signal a positive turn of events. Nevertheless, it seems increasingly likely that more selling activity may be on the horizon.

Conversely, a drop below the 1.07 mark could potentially steer the market towards the 1.05 level. If circumstances play out favorably, surpassing the 200-Day EMA could pave the way for progress toward the 50-Day EMA and potentially even the coveted 1.10 benchmark. Presently, caution is the watchword, with a focus on identifying short-term opportunities to capitalize on any rallies. Germany’s economic struggles have been evident for a while, while the United States grapples with persistent inflationary pressures. This inflationary backdrop remains a pivotal driver, forcing the Federal Reserve to carefully consider its monetary policy decisions. Additionally, heightened trading volume is expected as major players return to work following the summer hiatus and holiday season. With this resurgence in activity, we may witness a truer reflection of market dynamics.

Volatility is expected to be the norm, so it’s advisable to maintain a broader perspective and not be swayed by short-term fluctuations. This week’s return to full trading activity after the summer break promises to be anything but quiet. The US dollar appears poised to make substantial moves against various currencies, and the euro is unlikely to be an exception. Although this shift may take some time to unfold fully, indications suggest that the US dollar is preparing for a robust resurgence in the weeks, and possibly even months, ahead.

In summary, the euro finds itself in a somewhat precarious position within the trading arena, primarily due to growing concerns about inflation. The potential breakthrough of the 200-Day EMA is a tantalizing prospect, but, for the time being, it is prudent to remain vigilant for short-term opportunities and not become overly preoccupied with market noise. The US dollar’s resurgence against a range of currencies, including the euro, is becoming increasingly apparent. While this transformation may not transpire overnight, it represents a development worth monitoring in the weeks to come.

