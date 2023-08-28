EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Continues to Look for Bottom

EUR/USD Forecast Video for 29.08.23

Euro vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

The euro displayed a steady performance in early Monday trading, exhibiting a minor gain in sentiment.

Of importance, in the trading session on Thursday, the currency pair underwent a test of the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average, resulting in a noticeable rebound that took the form of a hammer pattern. This movement implies a tendency toward stability within the current range. Another noteworthy aspect is the alignment of the 200-Day EMA with a prominent trend line, a factor appealing to technical traders. Given these circumstances, it is unsurprising that the primary objective is to consolidate recent short-term gains. The question is: Now what? We don’t really know when volume returns.

Broadening the perspective, the market appears to be favoring an upward breakout. However, a challenge arises from the presence of the 50-Day EMA situated above, serving as a substantial resistance point. The trajectory will heavily depend on the overall market sentiment. Bearing this in mind, should the statements made by Jerome Powell hold substantial weight and subsequently breach the lower boundary of Thursday’s hammer pattern along with the 200-Day EMA, the potential for a decline to the 1.0650 level emerges.

Observing the market’s oscillation between the 50-Day EMA and the 200-Day EMA provides valuable insights into the prevailing trend. These patterns often precede significant movements in either direction. Given the current absence of decisive conviction and trading volume in the market, this evolution is logically aligned. The culmination of the Jackson Hole Symposium could serve as the catalyst for a more substantial shift in prices. Until that juncture, notable market activity is unlikely.

In summation, the recent performance of the euro has been marked by relative stability, with a marginal inclination towards negativity. The anticipation surrounding the speeches at the Jackson Hole Symposium, featuring influential figures within central banking, accentuates the significance of this currency pair. The recent interaction between the market and pivotal moving averages and trend lines reflects an ongoing endeavor towards stabilization. While the potential for an upward breakout remains viable, the 50-Day EMA presents a formidable hindrance. The imminent symposium might propel a more distinct market movement, but until then, a subdued demeanor is the probable scenario.

