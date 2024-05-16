EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Continues to Follow Round Figures

Euro vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

The Euro initially did try to rally during the trading session on Thursday, but it looks like the 1.09 level is going to offer a bit of resistance. Quite frankly, I’m not a big fan of the Euro as the European Central Bank is almost certainly going to be cutting later this year.

However, people are now starting to price in the idea that the Federal Reserve may do so as well. And therefore, we’ve seen the US dollar shrink a bit. Nonetheless, this is a market that I think continues to be very noisy and choppy, which is typical for the euro. That’s why most people don’t really trade it unless you are more short-term minded. As far as a longer term move, it’s just difficult to get clarity.

That being said, it does react fairly well to big figures, so it’s not a huge surprise that the 1.09 level has been like a little bit of a barrier. Oddly enough, if we do pull back from here, there is significant support at the next big figure at the 1.08 level. The 200-day EMA sits there as well, so it’s worth paying attention to. If we turn around and break above the 1.09 level, then it could open up the possibility of a move to the 1.10 level. I don’t necessarily think that happens easily, but we would obviously need to see US dollar weakness across the board.

In general, I think this is a situation where, at least for myself, I am using this pair as a proxy for the US dollar index to give me an idea how to trade with other pairs. At this point, we do look a little overstretched. And I think this is a situation where we just simply, at the very least, need to pull back to bring in some stability in this market.

