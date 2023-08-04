EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Continues to Find Support

EUR/USD Forecast Video for 07.08.23

FXEmpire.com -

Euro vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

The euro has rallied a bit during the trading session on Friday, as the jobs number in the United States ended up being a bit weaker than anticipated but did show the inflation of wages to continue higher. That being said, we are also around the 50-Day EMA, where we are looking for a move to break above there. If we can clear there, then the 1.10 level is a possible opportunity for a target, and then moving above there would almost certainly open up quite a bit of buying pressure.

At this point, the market is likely to continue going toward the 1.11 level, followed by the 1.1250 level which is where we had seen a lot of resistance previously. That being said, the market is currently trading between the 50-Day EMA and the 200-Day EMA, but ultimately this is an area that tends to mean that we are going to see a lot of noise behavior. Nonetheless, I do think that this market is starting to recover, but it might be a bit noisy.

At the end of the day, I don’t necessarily know that this is a situation where we have a lot of momentum, but it does seem like we are going to continue to see more of a grind than anything else. The jobs number coming out the way it has will more or less continue to see a lot of back-and-forth, but it does look like we are trying to stabilize a bit, and therefore the market is likely to continue to see the 1.09 level as important. With this being the case, the market is likely to see a lot of noisy behavior, but I think given enough time we just continue the overall attitude that we have seen. However, if we were to break down below the 200-Day EMA, then it’s possible that we could drop down to the 1.06 level. The 1.06 level is an area that previously had offered quite a bit of support, and obviously breaking down below there would be catastrophic for the euro.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.