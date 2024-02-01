EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Continues to Find Buyers Near Lows

EUR/USD Forecast Video for 02-02-2024

Euro vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

The Euro initially fell during the trading session on Thursday, breaking below the 200-day EMA, only to turn around and show signs of life. At this point, I think we have a situation where the 200-day EMA is going to be supported, with the 50-day EMA above being resistance, all things being equal. Furthermore, there are a lot of questions as to whether or not the ECB will have to cut interest rates. If that’s going to be the case, then it does make quite a bit of sense that the euro will struggle longer term. After all, Germany is in a recession and that is a major headache for the ECB.

This is a market that I think is probably going to hang around in this range. Underneath the 1.0750 level underneath is a major support level, and therefore, I think you’ve got to look at it through the prism of a market that’s closer to the bottom than the top. If we do close below 1.0750 level on a weekly candlestick, then it really could send things into a freefall.

In general, I think we’re just going to bounce back and forth. I don’t think much has changed other than we probably are more likely to fade rallies than anything else. The 1.10 level above being broken would be a huge move for the euro, but it doesn’t look like it’s happening anytime soon. Friday will of course be very noisy and therefore you need to be cautious about the idea of getting sucked into the market with a massive position.

Position sizing will be crucial, and of course the one thing that you can do to protect yourself when it is an extraordinarily choppy market. Getting overextended will be a major issue for some traders because they always try to swing for the fences during a Non-Farm Payroll announcement, so please do everything you can to avoid that temptation.

