EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Continues to Attempt Move to The Upside

EUR/USD Forecast Video for 27.11.23

FXEmpire.com -

Euro vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

The euro rallied a bit during the trading session on Friday but continues to see resistance just above. This is a market that will have a lot to deal with, not the least of which is going to be a lack of liquidity. After all, most Americans do not come back to work the day after Thanksgiving, so that is something worth paying attention to. With that being the case, I think we probably stay in this consolidation zone over the next couple of sessions, as the market will now start to its attention to the jobs number coming out of the United States.

All things being equal, I think we continue to see the 1.0850 level underneath offer support, while the 1.10 level above remains a very formidable barrier to overcome. If we were to break above that level, then obviously the euro would become very bullish, but at this point it looks like we are still trying to sort out whether or not the Federal Reserve is going to loosen its monetary policy.

After all, that’s the only thing that most people care about in the trading world anymore, cheap and easy money. If that does become the case, then it makes the US dollar fall apart and everybody starts buying risk assets, the euro included. Looking at this chart, it certainly looks as if we are a little overextended, so it’ll be interesting to see how this plays out.

Underneath, if we were to break down below the 1.0850 level, then we could go looking to reach down to the 200-Day EMA underneath, which is about to be approached by the 50-Day EMA, which of course could kick off the so-called “golden cross”, something that a lot of people will pay attention to as a very bullish sign. However, it’s also worth noting that the market has failed at the 61.8% Fibonacci level above, so it’s very possible that we are in the process of trying to sort out whether or not we have peaked. After all, you can make a strong argument that the European Central Bank will have to loosen its monetary policy much quicker than the Federal Reserve will.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.