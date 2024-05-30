EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Continues to See Consolidation Hold

Euro vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

FXEmpire.com -

We rallied a bit during the trading session on Thursday as the 1.08 level continues to be an area that many people will be paying attention to. It’s a large round figure. This area was previously resistant but is now support.

Above, we have the 1.09 level, which has been like a ceiling. And I think that comes into the picture as well. As we are at the bottom of this roughly 100 point range. Why wouldn’t we balance? It makes quite a bit of sense. The market bouncing, though, doesn’t necessarily mean anything other than we’re in the same pattern. The core PCE numbers come out of the United States on Friday so that could be a big mover of the dollar and hence this pair. If we were to break down below the 1.0775 level, then we could drop down to 1.07.

If we break above 1.09 then we could go to the 1.10 level but I’m not holding my breath. I think we are just simply killing time and trying to figure out what to do about the ECB possibly covering and cutting rates and the other side of the equation would be the Federal Reserve. Are they going to actually stay tighter for longer? We just don’t know. So, with that being said, I think you continue to see a lot of noisy behavior overall.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.