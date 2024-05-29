EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Continues to Look Neutral at Best

Euro vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

FXEmpire.com -

The Euro was somewhat choppy during the trading session on Wednesday. And as I look at the four hour chart, it is somewhat obvious to me that we just don’t have any real directionality at the moment. And with that being the case, I think it’s a bit difficult to get overly excited. However, there are a couple of levels that we can pay close attention to that I think is worth noticing.

So, with that being said, I think you’ve got a scenario where 1.08 underneath continues to be a massive support level while the 1.09 level above is a massive resistance level. As the ECB is expected to cut rates soon and possibly even as soon as next month, the reality is the euro is probably somewhat limited in its upward trajectory. That being said though, you also have to keep in mind that eventually we’ll break out of this 100 pip range, and it will tell us where we’re going for the next 100 pips or perhaps even more.

Right now, we’re basically right in the middle of this mess and I think the euro continues to be somewhat ambivalent and somewhat neutral. So, there is not a whole lot to do here other than to maybe trade the range on the shorter timeframes. It might be a while before the market actually has enough momentum to allow a larger trade, but if you have the ability to sit and watch the charts, this might be a market for you at the moment.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.