EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Bounces on Wednesday

The euro has rallied slightly during the trading session on Wednesday, recovering a bit of the losses from Tuesday. However, Tuesday was a very important session in the sense that it looks like the market is trying to break down below significant support. The question now will be whether or not this rally has any legs, because it could be a scenario where the bounce from here is simply going to be a nice shorting opportunity from the previous trendline that we have broken below. Furthermore, you also have to look at the fact that the 200-Day EMA sitting in that same general vicinity as well.

Ultimately, we will have to see whether or not the “market memory” comes into the picture and we sell off after the short-term rally, or if we break through the 200-Day EMA and form what would be called a “throw over” or a “false breakout.” The next couple of days will be crucial, but it certainly sets up for a big move either way.

If we were to break down below the lows of the Tuesday candlestick, I think at that point the market is likely to go looking to the 1.05 level. On the other hand, if we turn around and break above the 200-Day EMA, the first target would be the 50-Day EMA, and then possibly the 1.10 level. Either way, we are in an area of transition, and that typically means that we are going to see a lot of noise. A lack of major news this week might be part of the culprit, but perhaps more importantly, the reality that a huge amount of liquidity has reentered the market this week after the summer holiday may be an even bigger component to what’s going on.

Either way, I think you got a situation where you need to be cautious but we do have a couple of clear levels worth paying attention to. The market will be moving more or less on the US dollar than anything else, so keep in mind that the US Dollar Index and other currency pairs out there should be paid close attention to for guidance.

