EUR/USD Faces the Risk of Sub-$1.06 on German PPI Numbers

It is a relatively busy day ahead for the EUR/USD. On the economic data front, German wholesale inflation numbers and French CPI numbers will be in focus.

With the ECB set on delivering a 50-basis point interest rate hike in March and shifting to a data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting policy stance beyond March, there would need to be a spike in German wholesale inflation and a pickup in French inflationary pressure to move the dial.

Economists forecast the German wholesale inflation rate to soften from 21.6% to 16.4% while forecasting the French annual inflation rate to pick up from 5.9% to 6.0%.

With inflation the hot topic of the day, investors need to consider ECB member speeches. However, with no Executive board members on the calendar to speak, commentary with the media will need monitoring. Members would need to talk of a plus-50 basis point rate hike to draw interest, however.

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR/USD was down 0.31% to $1.06387. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR/USD rise to an early high of $1.06758 before sliding to a low of $1.06327. The EUR/USD fell through the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0643.

This morning, investors responded further to the Thursday hawkish Fed chatter, shifting monetary policy divergence in favor of the Greenback.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 170223 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to move through S1 and the $1.0683 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0712 and the Thursday high of $1.07225. A EUR/USD return to $1.07 would signal a bullish session. However, the EUR/USD would need ECB member chatter and today’s stats to support a breakout session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0751. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0820.

Failure to move through S1 and the pivot would leave the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0615 in play. However, barring a data-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.06 and the third Major Support Level (S3) at $1.0546.

EURUSD 170223 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The EUR/USD sits below the 50-day EMA ($1.07249). Following the bearish cross on Wednesday, the 50-day EMA pulled further back from the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through R1 ($1.0712) would give the bulls a run at the 50-day EMA ($1.07249) and the 200-day EMA ($1.07368). A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal. However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($1.07249) would leave the Major Support Levels in play.

The US Session

EURUSD 170223 4-Hourly Chart

It is a quiet day on the US economic calendar. There are no material stats from the US to draw interest. The lack of stats will leave the EUR/USD in the hands of FOMC member chatter. FOMC members Bowman speaks today.

