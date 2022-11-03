EUR/USD Faces Sub-$0.97 as Market Focus Shifts to the US Jobs Report

FXEmpire.com -

It is a busy day for the EUR/USD on the economic calendar. Germany factory orders will draw interest ahead of the service sector and composite PMIs for member states and the Eurozone.

We expect the factory order numbers and the Eurozone’s PMI figures to impact the EUR/USD

Stats from Thursday provided few surprises, with the Eurozone unemployment rate sitting at 6.6%, which was in line with forecasts. However, another round of weak stats could sound alarm bells.

While the economic data will influence, central bank chatter will also need consideration.

ECB President Christine Lagarde and ECB members Luis de Guindos and Andrea Enria speak today. Expect any views on the economic and inflation outlook and the impact on monetary policy to influence.

On Thursday, ECB President Lagarde said inflation was too high and that the ECB would do what is needed to return inflation to target.

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR was up 0.04% to $0.97495. A range-bound start to the day saw the EUR/USD rise to an early high of $0.97552 before falling to a low of $0.97424.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 041122 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to move through the $0.9772 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.9814 and the Thursday high of $0.98396. Hawkish ECB member chatter and upbeat German factory orders should support a return to $0.98.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely take a run at the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.9881 and $0.99. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.9991.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.9704 in play. In the case of an extended sell-off, the EUR/USD pair would likely test the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.9662 and support at $0.9650.

The third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.9553.

EURUSD 041122 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The EUR/USD sits below the 100-day EMA ($0.98719). The 50-day EMA crossed through the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA easing back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A EUR/USD move through R1 ($0.9814) would bring the EMAs and R2 ($0.9881) into play. However, failure to break through R1 ($0.9814) and the 100-day EMA ($0.98632) would leave S1 ($0.9704) in view.

The US Session

EURUSD 041122 4 Hourly Chart

It is a busy day ahead on the US economic calendar.

The US jobs report will be in the spotlight. Following hawkish Fed Chair Powell chatter from Wednesday, a strong jobs report would fuel bets of another 75-basis point rate hike in December.

With the FOMC blackout period ending, FOMC member chatter also needs monitoring.

Going into the Friday session, the FedWatch Tool had the probability of a December rate hike at 50.4%. One week ago, the likelihood of a 75-basis point hike in December stood at 34.1%.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.