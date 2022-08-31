EUR/USD Faces Sellers at $1.00 Despite Eurozone Inflation Uptick

FXEmpire.com -

It was another busy day for the EUR. Ahead of the European session, the French economy was in the spotlight, with consumer spending, inflation, and GDP numbers guiding the EUR. Early in the session, German unemployment and Eurozone inflation figures were significant.

French consumer spending fell by 0.8% in July, reversing a 0.1% increase from June. Economists forecast a 0.3% decline.

Following the German inflation figures on Tuesday, there was plenty of interest in today’s prelim French inflation figures. In August, the annual rate of inflation softened from 6.1% to 5.8%. The headline figure was EUR negative.

Also EUR negative, the French economy saw growth slow from 4.5% to 4.2% year-over-year, which was in line with prelim figures.

From Germany, unemployment figures drew interest, with the German unemployment rate rising from 5.4% to 5.5%.

However, the key stats of the day were the inflation figures for the Eurozone. According to prelim figures, the Eurozone’s annual rate of inflation accelerated from 8.9% to 9.1% in August. The core annual rate of inflation ticked up from 4.0% to 4.3%. Today’s figures further supported the recent hawkish ECB chatter that has led the EUR back beyond parity despite dollar strength.

For the Pound, it is a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There were no material stats to consider, leaving the Pound to struggle against the bullish greenback.

There are also no scheduled Monetary Policy Committee member speeches to provide direction, leaving any comments to the media to influence.

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR was down 0.24% to $0.99879. A choppy start to the day saw the EUR rise to a high of $1.0046 before sliding to a low of $0.9974. Disappointing stats from France and Germany weighed before the Eurozone inflation numbers delivered support.

The EUR/USD tested the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.9978 support kicked in.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 310822 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to move through the $1.0016 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0051 and the Tuesday high of $1.00549.

Today’s inflation numbers for the Eurozone should support a EUR recovery from early lows.

In the event of an extended rally, the EUR/USD pair could test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0089 and resistance at $1.0100.

The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0162

Failure to move through the pivot would see the EUR/USD retest the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.9978.

However, the inflation figures support the recent ECB chatter to leave the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.9943 out of play.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.9871. EURUSD 310822 1 Hour Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The EUR/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.0015. The 50-day EMA flattened on the 200-day EMA, while the 100-day EMA pulled back from the 200-day EMA, delivering mixed signals.

A EUR/USD move through the 50-day EMA ($1.0015) would give the bulls a run at R1 ($1.0051) and the 100-day EMA ($1.0065).

However, a further pullback from the 50-day EMA would leave the Major Support Levels and sub-$0.99 in play. EURUSD 310822 4-Hourly Chart

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Pound was down 0.05% to $1.16489. Through the early part of the day, the GBP/USD pair rose to a high of $1.16937 before falling to a low of $1.16354. GBPUSD 310822 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The Pound needs to move through the $1.1679 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.1736 and the Tuesday high of $1.17604.

However, the Pound would need a catalyst to break free from the current bearish sentiment and support a return to $1.17.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP/USD pair could test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.1818.

The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.1958.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.1597 in play. Barring an extended sell-off, the Pound should steer clear of sub-$1.1550 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.1539.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.1400. GBPUSD 310822 1 Hour Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The GBP/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.17830.

The 50-day pulled back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA falling back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals. A further 50-day EMA pullback from the 100-day EMA would leave the support levels in play.

A GBP/USD move through R1 (1.1736) would give the bulls a run at the 50-day EMA ($1.17830) and R2 ($1.1818). GBPUSD 310822 4-Hourly Chart

The US Session

The US labor market is back in the spotlight today. Following Tuesday’s JOLTs report, June ADP nonfarm employment change figures are out later today. With the Fed looking at labor market conditions for its policy plans, hot numbers would fuel another dollar rally.

On Tuesday, the Dollar Spot Index (DXY) returned to 109. As market focus turns to Friday’s nonfarm payroll figures, positive numbers would nudge the DXY towards 110. However, it is worth noting that the ADP is reporting June numbers, which should soften the impact on the dollar.

Following Fed Chair Powell’s speech from Jackson Hole, FOMC member chatter remains a focal point. FOMC member Mester speaks ahead of the US stats.

