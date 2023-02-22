EUR/USD Faces Risk of Sub-$1.06 on US GDP and Jobless Claims

FXEmpire.com -

It is a relatively busy day ahead for the EUR/USD. On the economic data front, finalized Eurozone inflation figures for January will draw interest. Upward revisions to prelim figures would likely move the dial.

Following the pickup in private sector activity in February, hotter-than-expected inflation figures could give the ECB hawks the upper hand beyond the expected 50-basis point rate hike in March.

This week, the ECB Economic Bulletin highlighted that policy decisions beyond March would be data-dependent and that the ECB will follow a meeting-by-meeting approach. Wage growth and energy price gains could test the theory.

According to prelim figures, the euro area annual inflation rate softened from 9.2% to 8.5% in January.

After the latest round of euro area stats, investors need to monitor ECB member speeches. However, with no Executive board members on the calendar to speak, commentary with the media will need consideration. ECB members will need to discuss post-March moves to draw interest.

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR/USD was up 0.18% to $1.06230. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR/USD fall to an early low of $1.06024 before rising to a high of $1.06247.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 230223 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to avoid the $1.0622 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0646 and the Wednesday high of $1.0664. A return to $1.0650 would signal a bullish session. However, the EUR/USD would need today’s stats and the Fed chatter to support a breakout session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0687 and resistance at $1.07. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0752.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0581 into play. However, barring a data-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.0550. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0557 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0492.

EURUSD 230223 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The EUR/USD sits below the 50-day EMA ($1.06805). The 50-day EMA fell further back from the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through R1 ($1.0646) would give the bulls a run at the 50-day EMA ($1.06805) and R2 ($1.0687). A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal. However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($1.06805) would leave the Major Support Levels in play.

The US Session

EURUSD 230223 4-Hourly Chart

It is a busier day on the US economic calendar. Initial jobless claims and Q4 GDP numbers will be in the spotlight. An unexpected fall in jobless claims and an upward revision to GDP numbers would refuel bets of a more hawkish Fed policy outlook.

Following the FOMC meeting minutes and today’s stats, investors should also monitor FOMC member chatter. FOMC Member Bostic will speak today.

