EUR/USD Faces Another Test with German Industrial Production in Focus

It is a busy start to the week for the EUR/USD. Early in the European session, the German economy will be in the spotlight again, with industrial production figures in focus. Following the grim factory order numbers from last week, an unexpected fall in production would pressure the EUR/USD.

Economists forecast a 0.1% increase in November, which would reverse a 0.1% fall from October. With survey-based data showing the German manufacturing sector in contraction, an unexpected jump in production would be a bullish report.

Other stats include French trade and Eurozone unemployment figures. However, barring a jump in the unemployment rate, the stats should have a muted impact on the EUR.

Following the latest round of economic indicators, including softer Eurozone inflation figures, ECB member chatter needs monitoring. However, no ECB members are due to speak today, leaving commentary to the media to influence.

On Friday, ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane said that wages will continue pressuring inflation for two or three years. Lane reportedly noted that price pressures will remain elevated even if energy costs begin to ease.

While no ECB members are on the calendar to speak, the ECB will release Economic Bulletin pre-releases on wages, which would draw interest. Wage growth is an area of focus vis-à-vis monetary policy.

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR was up 0.14% to $1.06537. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR/USD fall to an early low of $1.06365 before rising to a high of $1.06574.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 090123 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to avoid the $1.0590 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0698. A return to $1.0650 would signal a bullish session. However, the euro area indicators would have to be EUR-friendly to support a breakout.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test resistance at the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0756. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0922.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0531 into play. However, barring a risk-off-driven sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.0450 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0424.

The third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0258.

EURUSD 090123 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The EUR/USD sits above the 50-day EMA ($1.06037). The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 50-day EMA ($1.06037) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.0698) to target R2 ($1.0756). However, a fall through the 50-day ($1.06037) and the 100-day ($1.05939) EMAs would give the bears a run at S1 ($1.0531) and the 200-day EMA ($1.05133).

The US Session

EURUSD 090123 4-Hourly Chart

It is a quiet day ahead on the US economic calendar. There are no US economic indicators to consider, leaving FOMC member chatter and market risk sentiment to guide the EUR/USD through the US session.

