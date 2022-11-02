EUR/USD Faces an Uphill Battle to Parity as Economic Conditions Sour

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quieter day for the EUR/USD on the economic calendar. Economic indicators for the Eurozone will be in the spotlight, with the September unemployment rate in focus. However, barring a jump from 6.6%, the number should have a muted impact on the EUR.

Economic data from Wednesday revealed worsening manufacturing sector conditions. In October, the Eurozone Manufacturing PMI fell from 48.4 to a 29-month low of 46.4. Despite sliding new orders and rising operating costs, firms continued to hire, suggesting an unlikely surge in unemployment.

However, labor market conditions could change drastically based on the surveys, which could give the ECB another thing to consider.

With today’s stats unlikely to influence, chatter from the ECB will draw interest following Tuesday’s PMIs.

ECB President Christine Lagarde and ECB members Fabio Panetta and Mr. Elderson speak today. Expect any views on the economic and inflation outlook and the impact on monetary policy to influence. Until now, the ECB has remained coy about its plans for December.

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR was flat at $0.98149. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR/USD fall to an early low of $0.98138 before rising to a high of $0.98315.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 031122 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to move through the $0.9868 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.9923 and the Wednesday high of $0.99759. With theeconomic calendaron the lighter side, ECB chatter has to be hawkish to support a breakout session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely take a run at the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0031. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0194.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.9760 in play. In the case of an extended sell-off, the EUR/USD pair would likely test the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.9704 and support at $0.97.

The third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.9541.

EURUSD 031122 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The EUR/USD sits below the 100-day EMA ($0.98757). The 50-day EMA narrowed to the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA easing back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A EUR/USD move through the 100-day ($0.98757) and the 200-day ($0.98785) EMAs would give the bulls a run at the 50-day EMA ($0.98988) and R1 ($0.9923). However, failure to move through the 100-day ($0.98757) would leave S1 ($0.9760) in view.

The US Session

EURUSD 031122 4 Hourly Chart

It is a busy day ahead on the US economic calendar.

Factory orders, weekly jobless claims, and the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI number are due. Unless there is a sharp increase in jobless claims, the ISM numbers will draw the most interest.

While the headline figure will be the key, we also expect the markets to consider employment, new orders, and price sub-components. A rise in the ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment and Price Index would tip the scales in favor of a 75-basis point December rate hike.

No FOMC members will speak to guide the markets following today’s stats, leaving Fed Chair Powell’s press conference to resonate. The FOMC blackout period started on October 22 and ends today.

Going into the Thursday session, the FedWatch Tool had the probability of a December rate hike at 43.2%. One week ago, the likelihood of a 75-basis point hike in December stood at 35.6%.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.