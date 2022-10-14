EUR/USD Faces a Return to Sub-$0.97 as the Focus Shifts to US Stats

FXEmpire.com -

It was a busy start to the European session for the EUR/USD. Wholesale inflation numbers for Germany, finalized French inflation figures, and trade data for the euro area drew interest.

While the numbers were mixed, a pickup in German wholesale inflationary pressure supported the ECB’s hawkish policy outlook.

In September, German wholesale prices increased by 1.6% versus 0.1% in August. The annual wholesale inflation rate accelerated from 18.9% to 19.9%. Economists forecast 0.9% and 19.1%, respectively.

Finalized French inflation numbers were EUR negative. In September, the annual inflation rate softened from 5.9% to 5.6%, with consumer prices falling by 0.6%, down from a prelim 0.5% decline.

Trade data from the Eurozone tested EUR/USD support. In August, the Eurozone’s trade deficit widened from €34 billion to €50.9 billion. Economists forecast a deficit of €37 billion.

According to Eurostat,

Exports of goods to the rest of the world increased by 24.0% to €231.1 billion, compared with August 2021.

Imports of goods from the rest of the world increased by 53.6% to €282.1 billion, compared with August 2021.

In August 2021, the euro area had a trade surplus of €2.8 billion.

Intra-euro area trade increased by 34.8% to €210.5 billion, compared with August 2021.

While the stats drew interest, ECB member commentary will influence the EUR/USD pair. ECB President Lagarde and ECB member Fabio Panetta will participate in an informal Eurogroup meeting in Washington.

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR was down 0.26% to $0.97506. A mixed morning saw the EUR/USD rise to an early morning high of $0.98086 before falling to a low of $0.97446. EURUSD 141022 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The EUR/USD needs to avoid the $0.9738 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.9844. Following this morning’s numbers, US retail sales and consumer sentiment will have to disappoint to support a EUR/USD breakout from the morning high of $0.98086.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will take a run at the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.9912. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0087.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.9670 into play. In the case of an extended sell-off, the EUR/USD pair would likely test support at $0.96 but avoid the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.9563.

The third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.9389. EURUSD 141022 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The EUR/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $0.97563. The 50-day EMA closed in on the 100-day EMA, while the 100-day EMA fell back from the 200-day EMA, delivering mixed signals.

A EUR/USD move through the 50-day EMA ($0.97563) would give the bulls a run at the 100-day EMA ($0.97912) and R1 ($0.9844). However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($0.97563) would leave the EUR/USD under pressure. The 200-day EMA sits at $0.98664. EURUSD 141022 4 Hourly Chart

The US Session

It is a busy day ahead on the US economic calendar, with September US retail sales the stat of the day. We expect EUR/USD sensitivity to the numbers, which will give the markets a sense of how the economy is performing late into the third quarter.

Later in the US session, consumer sentiment will also draw interest. The Michigan Consumer Sentiment and Expectations indexes have enjoyed more influence in recent months.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

