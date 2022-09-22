EUR/USD Eyes Sub-$0.98 with the ECB and Consumer Confidence in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

It was a quiet start to the day for the EUR. There were no Eurozone economic indicators for the markets to consider going into the European session. The lack of stats left the markets to respond further to the Fed policy decision, FOMC projections, and Powell’s press conference.

Later this morning, the ECB Economic Bulletin could further test support for the EUR. This afternoon, flash Eurozone consumer confidence figures will also draw interest. Economists forecast the consumer confidence indicator to fall from -24.9 to -25.8 in September.

From the ECB, members Fernandez-Bollo, Anneli Tuominen, and Isabel Schnabel will be speaking. The markets will look for any chatter related to the economic outlook and monetary policy. While the ECB needs to tackle inflation, the fuel crisis may limit the ECB’s ability to lift rates as the winter months approach.

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR was down 0.11% to $0.98256. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR/USD rise to an early high of $0.98483 before falling to a low of $0.98069.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 220922 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to move through the $0.9875 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.9937 and the Wednesday high of $0.99751.

Today’s Economic Bulletin and consumer confidence figures will need to surprise to support a bullish EUR session. ECB member chatter will also need to be hawkish. In the case of a breakout session, the EUR would likely test resistance at $1.00 and the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0038. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0200.

Failure to move through the pivot would see the EUR/USD test the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.9774. However, barring a market flight to safety, the EUR/USD pair should avoid the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.9712. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.9549. EURUSD 220922 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The EUR/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $0.99653. The 50-day EMA fell back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA easing back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A EUR/USD breakout from R1 ($0.9937) would give the bulls a run at the 50-day EMA ($0.99653) and the 100-day EMA ($0.99918). The 200-day EMA sits at $1.00448. However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA would leave the Major Support Levels in play. EURUSD 220922 4 Hourly Chart

The US Session

It is a quiet day ahead on the US economic calendar. Following Wednesday’s breakout session, the dollar will be in the hands of the weekly jobless claims and any FOMC member chatter.

The markets will now look ahead to the November 2 policy decision, with a percentage point rate hike still on the table.

