EUR/USD Eyes Sub-$1.11 on Sentiment Toward the US Economy

The EUR/USD had a bullish start to the Friday session.

However, it is a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no euro area or US economic indicators to consider.

The lack of economic indicators will leave ECB chatter and sentiment toward ECB monetary policy to provide direction.

The lack of stats will leave investors to consider the economic outlook and the likelihood of the ECB pushing rates higher after the summer.

While ECB President Christine Lagarde and Executive Board Members have remained committed to taming inflation, the ECB has been non-committal towards a September move since the shift to data-dependent policy decisions. However, wage growth and sticky inflation suggest the need for further tightening beyond July.

Investors should, therefore, track ECB chatter, with investors looking for post-summer policy intentions. No ECB members are on the calendar to speak today, leaving commentary with the media to move the dial.

The US Session

It is a quiet day ahead on the US economic calendar. There are no US economic indicators to move the dial later in the day. The lack of stats will leave the EUR/USD in the hands of market risk sentiment and sentiment toward the respective economies and monetary policy outlooks.

EUR/USD Price Action

Daily Chart

The Daily Chart showed the EUR/USD slide through the lower level of the $1.1180 – $1.1221 resistance band to sub-$1.1150. A return to $1.1150 would give the bulls a run at the $1.1180 – $1.1221 resistance band. However, the EUR/USD would need to break down resistance at $1.1150 to target $1.12.

Looking at the EMAs, the EUR/USD sat above the 50-day ($1.09589) and 200-day ($1.07671) EMAs, signaling bullish momentum over the near and longer term.

Notably, the 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 200-day EMA and reflected bullish momentum.

Looking at the 14-Daily RSI, the 61.51 reading sent bullish price signals. The RSI aligned with the EMAs, supporting a EUR/USD run at the $1.1180 – $1.1221 resistance band.

4-Hourly Chart

EURUSD 210723 Daily Chart

Looking at the 4-Hourly Chart, the EUR/USD sits below the $1.1180 – $1.1221 resistance band and $1.1150.

The EUR/USD also remains below the 50-day EMA ($1.11489) while holding above the 200-day EMA ($1.09924), sending bearish near-term but longer-term signals.

Significantly, the 50-day EMA narrowed on the 200-day EMA, signaling a fall to sub-$1.11 to bring the $1.1060 – $1.1015 support band into view. However, a move through the 50-day EMA ($1.11489) would give the bulls a run at the $1.1180 – $1.1221 resistance band.

The 14-4H RSI at 36.96 sends bearish EUR/USD price signals. Significantly, the RSI aligns with the 50-day EMA, supporting a run at the $1.1060 – $1.1015 support band.

EURUSD 210723 4 Hourly Chart

