EUR/USD Eyes Sub-$1.07 on Q1 GDP and US Debt Ceiling News

It is a relatively busy day ahead for the EUR/USD. The German economy is back in the spotlight, with GDP and consumer sentiment figures in focus.

After disappointing manufacturing PMI numbers on Tuesday, revisions to Q1 GDP numbers would provide direction. The European Commission upwardly revised its euro area growth forecasts for 2023. Downward revisions to the first estimate numbers would question the more optimistic outlook for the euro area.

While the GDP numbers will influence, investors should also consider the German GfK Consumer Climate Index. Weaker consumer sentiment would suggest a further slowdown in service sector activity, which has been the key to the post-COVID euro area economic recovery.

However, investors should track ECB member commentary throughout the day. ECB Executive Board member Luis de Guindos is on the calendar to speak today.

EUR/USD Price Action

This morning, the EUR/USD was down 0.06% to $1.07433. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR/USD rise to an early high of $1.07567 before falling to a low of $1.07400.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 250523 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 1.0784 S1 – $ 1.0731 R2 – $ 1.0820 S2 – $ 1.0713 R3 – $ 1.0873 S3 – $ 1.0660

The EUR/USD has to move through the $1.0766 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0784. A return to $1.0780 would signal a bullish session. However, the EUR/USD needs economic indicators, central bank chatter, and debt ceiling news to support a breakout session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0820 and resistance at $1.0850. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0873.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0731 in play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.07. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0713 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0660.

EURUSD 250523 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs sent bearish signals. The EUR/USD sits below the 50-day EMA ($1.08205). The 50-day EMA slid back from the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA falling back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through R1 ($1.0784) would give the bulls a run at R2 ($1.0820) and the 50-day EMA ($1.08205). However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($1.08205) would leave S1 ($1.0731) in view. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

The US Session

EURUSD 250523 4-Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a busier day on the US economic calendar. US jobless claims, second estimate GDP numbers for Q1, and pending home sales figures for April will be in focus.

We expect the jobless claims and GDP numbers to have more impact. An unexpected fall in initial jobless claims and an upward revision to GDP estimates would fuel bets on a June rate hike.

However, the FOMC chatter and US debt ceiling-related news also need consideration.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25-basis point Fed interest rate hike in June stood at 36.4%, up from 28.1% on Tuesday. The FOMC meeting minutes did not write off a June interest rate hike, with concerns over inflation raising bets on a June move.

