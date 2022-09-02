EUR/USD Eyes Return to $1.010 on Disappointing US Labor Market Stats

FXEmpire.com -

It was another busy day for the EUR. German trade and Eurozone wholesale inflation figures drew market interest early in the European session.

A spike in Eurozone wholesale inflation supported the EUR ahead of the US session.

In July, the Eurozone’s producer price index jumped by 4.0% versus a forecasted 2.5% increase. The PPI rose by 1.3% in June. Year-over-year, the Index was up 37.9% versus 36.0% in June. Economists forecast a softening to 35.8.

German trade data took a backseat, with the markets focused on inflation measures ahead of the US nonfarm payroll and wage growth figures.

In July, Germany’s trade surplus narrowed from €6.2 billion to €5.4 billion. Economists forecasted a narrowing to €4.8 billion. Exports fell by 2.1%, while imports declined by 1.5% compared with June.

Going into the US session, nonfarm payrolls and wage growth figures sent the EUR/USD northwards.

In August, nonfarm payrolls increased by 315k versus a downwardly revised 526k surge in July. Economists forecasted a 300k rise. Despite the increase in payrolls, the unemployment rate increased from 3.5% to 3.7% as the participation rate climbed from 62.1% to 62.4%.

While nonfarm payrolls beat expectations, wage growth disappointed. In August, average hourly earnings increased by 0.3% versus a forecasted 0.4% rise. Average hourly earnings increased by 0.5% in July. Year-over-year, wages were up 5.2%, falling short of a forecasted 5.3% increase.

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR was 0.66% to $1.00106. A bullish morning saw the EUR rise from a low of $0.99421 to a post-nonfarm payrolls release high of $1.00296.

The EUR/USD came up against the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0029 before easing back.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 020922 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to avoid the $0.9979 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0029 and the Thursday high of $1.00543.

While today’s US nonfarm payrolls and wage growth figures provided early support, the numbers continue to support the Fed’s plans to front-load on the interest rate front.

In the event of an extended rally, the EUR/USD pair could test resistance at $1.0100 and the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0114.

The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0257

A fall through the pivot would see the EUR/USD test the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.9886.

However, barring a market flight to safety, the EUR/USD should steer clear of sub-$0.9850 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.9826.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.9683. EURUSD 020922 1 Hour Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The EUR/USD sits above the 200-day EMA, currently at $1.00708. The 50-day EMA narrowed to the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA closing in on the 200-day EMA to deliver bullish signals.

A EUR/USD move through R1 ($1.0029) would give the bulls a run at $1.0100 and R2 ($1.0114).

However, a further pullback through the EMAs would bring sub-$0.99 and the Major Support Levels into play. EURUSD 020922 4-Hourly Chart

The US Session

Following today’s nonfarm payroll and wage growth figures, US factory orders for July are also on the docket. However, barring dire numbers, the markets will likely brush aside the July numbers.

Away from theeconomic calendar FOMC member chatter in response to today’s NFP numbers will need consideration.

