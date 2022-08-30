EUR/USD Eyes $1.010 on Inflation Numbers While GBP/USD Struggles

FXEmpire.com -

It is a busy day ahead for the EUR. Early in the European session, economic sentiment figures for the Eurozone will draw interest. Forecasts are EUR negative, with economists forecasting sentiment to weaken.

Consumer confidence and consumer inflation expectations will also provide the EUR with direction. However, prelim August inflation figures for Spain and Germany will likely have more influence on the EUR. Another pickup in inflationary pressures would support the ECB hawks.

For the Pound, it is a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. Stats include BoE consumer credit and mortgage figures that should have a muted impact on the Pound. Bearish sentiment towards the Pound remains, leaving US economic indicators to dictate the direction in the day ahead.

There are also no scheduled Monetary Policy Committee member speeches to provide direction, leaving any comments to the media to influence.

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR was up 0.04% to $0.99976. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR rise to an early high of $1.00133 before falling to a low of $0.99820.

Uncertainty ahead of today’s stats pegged the EUR/USD back. EURUSD 300822 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The EUR/USD needs to avoid the $0.9979 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0044.

Today’s inflation figures need to reflect another pickup in inflationary pressure to support the move towards $1.010, driven by hawkish ECB chatter.

In the event of an extended rally, the EUR/USD pair could test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0094 and resistance at $1.0100.

The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0209.

A fall through the pivot would see the EUR/USD test the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.9929 and support at $0.9900.

However, softer inflation figures would counter the recent hawkish ECB chatter and bring the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.9864 into play.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.9749. EURUSD 300822 1 Hour Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The EUR/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.00157. The 50-day and the 100-day EMAs pulled back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A EUR/USD move through the 50-day EMA ($1.00157) would give the bulls a run at R1 ($1.0044) and the 100-day EMA ($1.00730).

However, a further pullback from the 50-day EMA would leave the Major Support Levels and sub-$0.99 in play. EURUSD 300822 4-Hourly Chart

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Pound was down 0.03% to $1.17038. A choppy start to the day saw the Pound rise to an early high of $1.17263 before sliding to a low of $1.16868. GBPUSD 300822 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The Pound needs to avoid the $1.1700 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.1751.

A pickup in market risk appetite and any hawkish BoE chatter would support a breakout from Monday’s high of $1.17439.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP/USD pair could test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.1795 and resistance at $1.18.

The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.1891.

A fall through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.1656 in play. Barring an extended sell-off, the Pound should steer clear of sub-$1.16. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.1604 should limit the downside.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.1509. GBPUSD 300822 1 Hour Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The GBP/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.18209.

The 50-day pulled back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA falling back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals. A further 50-day EMA pullback from the 100-day EMA would leave the support levels in play.

However, a GBP/USD move through R1 (1.1751) and R2 ($1.1795) would give the bulls a run at the 50-day EMA ($1.18209). GBPUSD 300822 4-Hourly Chart

The US Session

It is a busier day ahead on the US economic calendar. US consumer confidence and JOLTs job openings are the key stats of the day. A pickup in consumer confidence and better than forecasted job openings would support a DXY return to 109.

Following Fed Chair Powell’s speech from Jackson Hole, FOMC member chatter will also influence. FOMC member Williams speaks after the US stats.

