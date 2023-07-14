EUR/USD Eyes $1.13 as Policy Divergence Trade Gains Momentum

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

The EUR/USD had a bullish start to the Friday session, with the US PPI Report delivering further support.

It is a busy day on the European economic calenda r , with German wholesale inflation and Eurozone trade data in focus.

r However, the Michigan Consumer Sentiment numbers will also move the dial.

It is a busy day ahead for the EUR/USD. German wholesale inflation figures will be in focus this morning. The weak demand environment has weighed on output prices, sparking fears of a deeper ECB-fueled economic recession. We expect the EUR/USD to be more sensitive to the report than usual.

Later in the day, Eurozone trade data will also move the dial. While the Fed looks set to end its monetary policy tightening cycle, the ECB looks set to continue beyond the summer. However, US economic indicators have eased fears of a US recession, contrasting with the euro area macroeconomic environment.

Earlier this week, trade data from China suggests deteriorating global trade terms. Economists forecast the Eurozone trade deficit to narrow from €11.7 billion to €7.6 billion in May.

ECB commentary will also need consideration. ECB Executive Board Member Luis de Guindos is on the calendar to speak today with investors looking for post-summer forward guidance.

The US Session

It is a relatively busy day on the USeconomic calendar US import and export price numbers for June will draw interest ahead of prelim Michigan Consumer Sentiment figures.

With inflation the hot topic of this week, we expect the import and export price index figures to garner more interest than usual. However, the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Report will have more impact. Economists forecast the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index to increase from 64.4 to 65.5 in July.

This week, the US CPI Report, Producer Price Index numbers, and jobless claims impacted sentiment toward the Fed monetary policy outlook.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25-basis point July Fed rate hike was 92.4% versus 94.2% on Wednesday. Significantly, the chances of the Fed lifting rates to 5.75% in September stood at 11.1%, down from 13.2% on Wednesday.

EUR/USD Price Action

Daily Chart

The Daily Chart showed the EUR/USD break through the $1.12 psychological resistance level to give the bulls a look at $1.1300. A bullish start to the Friday session saw the EUR/USD move through the upper level of the $1.1180 – $1.1221 resistance band to support a run at $1.1300.

Looking at the EMAs, the EUR/USD sat above the 50-day ($1.09102) and 200-day ($1.07459) EMAs, signaling bullish momentum over the near and longer term.

Notably, the 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 200-day EMA and reflected bullish momentum.

Looking at the 14-Daily RSI, the 74.95 reading signaled the EUR/USD in overbought territory, aligned with the 50-day EMA. A EUR/USD hold above the $1.1221 – $1.1180 resistance band would support a breakout from $1.1250 to target $1.1300.

4-Hourly Chart

EURUSD 140723 Daily Chart

Looking at the 4-Hourly Chart, the EUR/USD sits above the $1.12 psychological level and the $1.1180 – $1.1221 resistance band.

The EUR/USD remains above the 50-day ($1.10245) and 200-day ($1.09164) EMAs, sending bullish near and longer-term signals.

Significantly, the 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 200-day EMA, signaling a run at $1.13.

The EUR/USD must avoid sub-$1.1200 to support a sustained breakout from the $1.1180 – $1.1221 resistance band to target $1.13. However, a fall to sub-$1.1200 would bring the $1.1060 – $1.1015 support band and the 50-day EMA ($1.10245) into view.

The 14-4H RSI at 84.15 shows the EUR/USD in overbought territory. However, the RSI aligns with the 50-day EMA, supporting a run at $1.13.

EURUSD 140723 4 Hourly Chart

