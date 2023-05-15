EUR/USD Eyes $1.0950 on Stats, the Fed, and the US Debt Ceiling

FXEmpire.com -

It is a busy day ahead for the EUR/USD. German and Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment and Eurozone GDP numbers for Q1 will move the dial.

The ECB expects the euro area to avoid a recession in 2023. However, German GDP numbers raised question marks over the more optimistic outlook. Economists forecast the Eurozone economy to expand by 0.1% in Q1 versus 0.3% in Q4.

Other stats include euro area trade and employment numbers and finalized inflation figures from Italy. The stats will likely play second fiddle to the GDP and economic sentiment numbers.

However, investors should also track ECB commentary. Luis de Guindos, Anneli Tuominen, and ECB President Christine Lagarde are on the calendar to speak today.

Looking beyond the euro area, economic indicators from China set the tone, with the US debt ceiling a focal point. Over the weekend, President Joe Biden announced he would enter talks with policyholders before departing for the G7 Summit on Wednesday.

In China, industrial production increased by 5.6% year-over-year in April versus a forecasted 10.9%. Industrial production rose by 3.9% in March. Retail sales surged by 18.4% year-over-year versus 10.6% in March. Economists forecast a 21% increase. While falling short of forecasts, industrial production increased at the most marked pace since September 2022, when production increased by 6.3%.

EUR/USD Price Action

This morning, the EUR/USD was up 0.07% to $1.08817. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR/USD fall to an early low of $1.08682 before rising to a high of $1.08846.

EUR/USD Technical Indicators

EURUSD 160523 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 1.0895 S1 – $ 1.0849 R2 – $ 1.0916 S2 – $ 1.0824 R3 – $ 1.0962 S3 – $ 1.0778

The EUR/USD needs to avoid the $1.0870 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0895. A move through the Monday high of $1.08908 would signal a bullish session. However, the EUR/USD needs progress toward raising the US debt ceiling, central bank commentary, and economic indicators to support a breakout session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0916 and resistance at $1.095. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0962.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0849 into play. However, barring another risk-off-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.08. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0824 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0778.

EURUSD 160523 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs sent bearish signals. The EUR/USD sits below the 200-day EMA ($1.09334). The 50-day EMA closed in on the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through R1 ($1.0895) would support a breakout from R2 ($1.0916) to target the 200-day ($1.09334) and 50-day ($1.09412) EMAs. However, failure to move through the 200-day EMA ($1.09334) would leave S1 ($1.0849) in view. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal

The US Session

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a busy day on the US economic calendar. US retail sales and industrial production numbers will draw interest. We expect the retail sales figures to have more impact, with consumption contributing to inflation and the US economy.

Economists forecast retail sales to increase by 0.7% in April versus a 0.6% fall in March. Retail sales have fallen in four of the last five months.

However, investors should consider US debt ceiling-related news and FOMC member commentary. FOMC members Bostic, Barr, and Williams deliver speeches today.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

