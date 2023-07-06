EUR/USD Eyes $1.0835 on Hawkish Fed Bets and China-US Tensions

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

The EUR/USD had a bearish morning, falling to a low of $1.0840 before steadying.

US-China trade tension and recessionary jitters weighed as investors responded further to the hawkish FOMC meeting minutes.

However, German factory orders, US APD nonfarm employment change, and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI numbers will influence.

It is a busy day ahead for the EUR/USD. German factory orders and construction PMI numbers will be in focus ahead of Eurozone retail sales figures. We expect German factory orders and retail sales to garner more interest ahead of the US session.

Economists forecast factory orders to increase by 1.5% and retail sales to rise by 0.2%.

With the German economy in the spotlight, investors should monitor ECB chatter throughout the day. However, no ECB Executive Board Members are on the calendar to speak today, leaving commentary with the media to move the dial.

Away from theeconomic calendar rising US-China trade tensions weighed on market risk sentiment this morning.

The US Session

It is a busy day ahead on the USeconomic calendar US ADP nonfarm employment change and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI numbers will move the dial.

A sharp pickup in service sector activity and a better-than-forecast rise in nonfarm employment would support a hawkish Fed policy outlook. However, investors should look beyond the ISM headline PMI, with the prices and employment sub-components likely to garner interest.

Other stats include the weekly jobless claims and JOLTs job openings that need consideration ahead of tomorrow’s US Jobs Report.

The overnight FOMC meeting minutes supported the hawkish Fed policy bets. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25-basis point July Fed rate hike stood at 88.7% versus 86.8% on Monday. Significantly, the chances of the Fed lifting rates to 5.75% in September stood at 19.5%, down from 20.8% on Monday.

EUR/USD Price Action

This morning, the EUR/USD was down 0.12% to $1.08403. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR/USD rise to an early high of $1.08572 before falling to a low of $1.08400.

Daily Chart

The Daily Chart showed a EUR/USD fell below the $1.0850 psychological resistance level and the upper level of the $1.08465 – $1.08345 support range. Looking at the EMAs, the EUR/USD sat below the 50-day EMA ($1.08561) while holding above the 200-day EMA ($1.07237), signaling bearish momentum over the near but bullish sentiment over the longer term.

Notably, the 50-day EMA narrowed to the 200-day EMA and reflected bearish momentum.

Looking at the 14-Daily RSI, the 46.86 reading signaled a bearish trend, aligned with the 50-day EMA. A move through the upper level of the $1.08465 – $1.08345 support range and the 50-day EMA ($1.08561) would give the bulls a run at $1.09 to bring the lower level ($1.09385) of the $1.09385 – $1.09525 resistance band into view.

4-Hourly Chart

EURUSD 060723 Daily Chart

Looking at the 4-Hourly Chart, the EUR/USD faces strong resistance at the $1.0850 psychological level. After the Wednesday pullback, the EUR/USD sits below the 50-day ($1.08927) and 200-day EMA ($1.08661) EMAs, sending bearish signals. Significantly, the 50-day EMA narrowed on the 200-day EMA, signaling a run at the lower level of the $1.08465 – $1.08345 support range.

The EUR/USD needs to move through the upper level of the $1.08465 – $1.08345 support range and the 200-day EMA ($1.08661) to target the 50-day EMA ($1.08927) and the $1.09385 – $1.09525 resistance band.

The 14-4H RSI reading of 35.95 indicates a bearish stance, aligning with the 50-day EMA and signaling a run at the lower level of the current support range of $1.08465 – $1.08345.

EURUSD 060723 4 Hourly Chart

