EUR/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Is Mostly Flat Ahead Of Inflation Data

Vladimir Zernov FX Empire
FXEmpire.com -

Euro Lacks Momentum Ahead Of The Weekend

EUR/USD continues its attempts to settle below 1.1300 while U.S. dollar is gaining ground against a broad basket of currencies.

The U.S. Dollar Index is testing the resistance level at 96.25. A move above this level will open the way to the test of the resistance at 96.50 which will be bearish for EUR/USD.

The main event of the day for foreign exchange market traders is the release of U.S. inflation data. Analysts expect that Inflation Rate increased by 0.7% month-over-month in November. On a year-over-year basis, Inflation Rate is expected to grow by 6.8%. Core Inflation Rate is projected to increase by 4.9% year-over-year.

Inflation reports will likely have a significant impact on EUR/USD dynamics. In case inflation exceeds analyst expectations, U.S. dollar may get a boost as traders would rush to bet that Fed would start raising rates in the first half of 2022.

Today, traders will also have a chance to take a look at the preliminary Consumer Sentiment report for December. Analysts expect that Consumer Sentiment declined from 67.4 in November to 67.1 in December.

Technical Analysis

EUR/USD declined below 1.1300 and is trying to develop additional downside momentum. In case this attempt is successful, EUR/USD will move towards the support at 1.1270.

A successful test of the support at 1.1270 will push EUR/USD towards the next support at 1.1230. If EUR/USD manages to settle below this level, it will head towards the support at 1.1200.

On the upside, EUR/USD needs to get back above 1.1300 to have a chance to develop upside momentum in the near term. In case EUR/USD manages to settle back above 1.1300, it will move towards the next resistance level which is located at the 20 EMA at 1.1320.

A move above the 20 EMA at 1.1320 will open the way to the test of the resistance at 1.1350. If EUR/USD settles above this resistance level, it will move towards the next resistance at 1.1370.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

