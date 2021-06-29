EUR/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Gains Ground Against Euro

FXEmpire.com -

Euro Is Losing Ground Against U.S. Dollar

EUR/USD is currently trying to settle below the support at 1.1900 while the U.S. dollar is gaining ground against a broad basket of currencies.

The U.S. Dollar Index is testing the resistance level at 92. In case this test is successful, the U.S. Dollar Index will move towards the resistance level at 92.15 which will be bearish for EUR/USD.

Today, foreign exchange market traders will focus on the economic data from EU. Analysts expect that the final reading of Euro Area Consumer Confidence report will indicate that Consumer Confidence improved from -5.1 in May to -3.3 in June.

Euro Area Industrial Sentiment is projected to increase from 11.5 in May to 12.3 in June while Euro Area Services Sentiment is expected to grow from 11.3 to 14.8.

Traders will also keep an eye on the developments in U.S. government bond markets. The yield of 10-year Treasuries has recently made an attempt to settle above the psychologically important 1.50% level but lost momentum and pulled back. If the yield of 10-year Treasuries manages to settle above this level, it will gain additional upside momentum which will be bullish for the American currency.

Technical Analysis

EUR/USD declined below the support at 1.1925 and is trying to settle below the next support level which is located at 1.1900. In case EUR/USD manages to settle below the support at 1.1900, it will get to the test of the next support at 1.1880.

A successful test of the support at 1.1880 will open the way to the test of the support at 1.1860. If EUR/USD declines below the support at 1.1860, it will head towards the next support level which is located at 1.1830.

On the upside, the previous support level at 1.1925 will serve as the first resistance level for EUR/USD. If EUR/USD manages to settle above 1.1925, it will move towards the next resistance at 1.1965. A move above this level will push EUR/USD towards the resistance at the 20 EMA at 1.1990.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

