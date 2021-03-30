EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Support At 1.1750

FXEmpire.com -

EUR/USD Video 30.03.21.

Euro Is Losing Ground Against U.S. Dollar

EUR/USD is currently trying to settle below the support at 1.1750 while the U.S. dollar is gaining ground against a broad basket of currencies.

The U.S. Dollar Index has recently managed to get above the resistance at the 93 level and is trying to gain additional upside momentum. The next resistance level for the U.S. Dollar Index is located at 93.20. In case the U.S. Dollar Index gets to the test of this level, EUR/USD will find itself under more pressure.

Today, foreign exchange market traders will have a chance to take a look at Euro Area economic sentiment data for March. Analysts expect that Industrial Sentiment improved from -3.3 in February to 0 in March while Services Sentiment grew from -17.1 to -14.4.

While the reports are projected to show that the economic situation has slightly improved, the European economy remains under significant pressure due to the third wave of the virus. The difference between the speed of the economic rebound in the U.S. and EU has put significant pressure on EUR/USD in recent weeks. If economic data from Euro Area disappoints, euro will continue its downside move.

Technical Analysis

EUR/USD is currently testing the support level at 1.1750. In case this test is successful, EUR/USD will head towards the next support which is located at 1.1720.

If EUR/USD declines below the support at 1.1720, it will continue its downside move and head towards the next support level at 1.1690. A successful test of the support at 1.1690 will open the way to the test of the next support at 1.1660.

On the upside, EUR/USD needs to get above 1.1750 to have a chance to develop upside momentum in the near term. The next resistance level is located at 1.1800. No material levels were formed between 1.1750 and 1.1800 so EUR/USD may quickly get to the test of the resistance at 1.1800 in case the right catalysts emerge. A move above the resistance at 1.1800 will push EUR/USD towards the next resistance at 1.1830.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

