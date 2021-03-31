EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Support At 1.1720

FXEmpire.com -

EUR/USD Video 31.03.21.

U.S. Dollar Is Mostly Flat Against Euro

EUR/USD managed to settle below the support at 1.1750 and is trying to settle below the next support level at 1.1720 while the U.S. dollar is mostly flat agaisnt a broad basket of currencies.

The U.S. Dollar Index has recently made an attempt to settle above the resistance at 93.40 but failed to develop sufficient upside momentum and pulled back closer to the support at 93.20. In case the U.S. Dollar Index declines below this level, it will head towards the 93 level which will be bullish for EUR/USD.

Yesterday, EU reported that Euro Area Industrial Sentiment improved from -3.1 in February to 2 in March while Services Sentiment grew from -17 to -9.3. Both reports exceeded analyst expectations. The reports failed to provide support to euro as foreign exchange market traders remained focused on rising Treasury yields and continued problems on the coronavirus front in Europe.

Today, traders will have a chance to take a look at the latest inflation data from Europe. Analysts expect that Euro Area Inflation Rate increased by 0.8% month-over-month in March. On a year-over-year basis, Euro Area Inflation Rate is projected to grow by 1.3%. Euro Area Core Inflation Rate is expected to increase by 1.1%.

Technical Analysis

EUR/USD settled below the support at 1.1750 and is testing the next support level at 1.1720. In case this test if successful, EUR/USD will head towards the next support level which is located at 1.1690.

A move below the support at 1.1690 will open the way to the test of the next support at 1.1660.

On the upside, the previous support level at 1.1750 will serve as the first resistance level for EUR/USD. The next resistance level has emerged at 1.1775. This resistance level has been tested during yesterday’s trading session and proved its strength.

In case EUR/USD manages to settle above the resistance at 1.1775, it will head towards the next resistance at 1.1800. A successful test of the resistance at 1.1800 will open the way to the test of the resistance at 1.1830.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.