EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Resistance At 1.2040

EUR/USD Video 08.02.21.

Euro Tries To Continue Its Rebound

EUR/USD is currently trying to settle above the resistance level at 1.2040 while the U.S. dollar is mostly flat against a broad basket of currencies.

The U.S. Dollar Index is currently located near the resistance level at 91.10. If the U.S. Dollar Index manages to get above this level, it will move towards the next resistance at 91.30 which will be bearish for EUR/USD.

Today, Germany reported that Industrial Production was unchanged in December on a month-over-month basis after growing by 1.5% in November. Analysts expected that Germany’s Industrial Production would grow by 0.3%.

The second wave of the virus put significant pressure on the European economy, and it remains to be seen when it will be able to gain more momentum in the near term. However, the recent data shows that the number of new coronavirus cases in Europe is steadily declining which may provide some support to the European currency.

Technical Analysis

EUR/USD managed to settle above the resistance level at 1.2000 and is testing the next resistance level at 1.2040. If this test is successful, EUR/USD will head towards the next resistance at 1.2060.

A move above the resistance at 1.2060 will push EUR/USD towards the next resistance level at 1.2080. If EUR/USD manages to settle above 1.2080, it will get to the test of the 20 EMA at 1.2090.

On the support side, the nearest support level for EUR/USD is located at 1.2000. In case EUR/USD declines below this level, it will head towards the next support level at 1.1965.

This support level has been tested during recent trading sessions and proved its strength. RSI remains in the moderate territory, and there is plenty of room to gain additional downside momentum but EUR/USD will likely need additional bearish catalysts to settle below the support at 1.1965.

In case EUR/USD declines below the support level at 1.1965, it will gain downside momentum and move towards the next support which is located at 1.1925.

