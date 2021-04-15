EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Resistance At 1.1990

FXEmpire.com -

EUR/USD Video 15.04.21.

Euro Tries To Gain More Ground Against U.S. Dollar

EUR/USD is trying to settle above the resistance at 1.1990 while the U.S. dollar is flat against a broad basket of currencies.

The U.S. Dollar Index failed to get to the test of the nearest support level at 91.50 but remained close to this level. If the U.S. Dollar Index declines below 91.50, it will head towards the next support at 91.30 which will be bullish for EUR/USD.

Yesterday, EU reported that Euro Area Industrial Production declined by 1% month-over-month in February compared to analyst consensus which called for a decline of 1.1%. On a year-over-year basis, Industrial Production decreased by 1.6%.

Today, foreign exchange market traders will focus on the economic data from the U.S. and developments in U.S. government bond markets. Currently, Treasury yields are moving lower, which is bearish for the U.S. dollar.

It should be noted that the yield of 10-year Treasuries has failed to settle below the important support level at 1.61% but remains close to this level. If the yield of 10-year Treasuries moves below this level, U.S. dollar will find itself under more pressure.

Technical Analysis

EUR/USD continues its attempts to settle above the nearest resistance level at 1.1990. This resistance level has been tested during yesterday’s trading session and proved its strength.

In case EUR/USD manages to settle above the resistance at 1.1990, it will head towards the next resistance at 1.2025. A successful test of the resistance at 1.2025 will open the way to the test of the resistance at 1.2040. If EUR/USD gets above this level, it will move towards the next resistance level at 1.2060.

On the support side, the nearest support level for EUR/USD is located at 1.1965. If EUR/USD declines below this level, it will head towards the next support at the 50 EMA at 1.1930.

A move below the 50 EMA will push EUR/USD towards the support at 1.1900. In case EUR/USD settles below this level, it will head towards the support at the 20 EMA at 1.1890.

