EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Tries To Rebound At The Start Of The Week

Euro Gains Some Ground Against U.S. Dollar

EUR/USD is currently moving towards the resistance at 1.1270 while U.S. dollar is moving lower against a broad basket of currencies.

The U.S. Dollar Index is slowly moving towards the support level at 96.50. If the U.S. Dollar Index manages to settle below this level, it will head towards the next support at 96.25 which will be bullish for EUR/USD.

There are no important economic reports scheduled to be released in the U.S. and EU today so foreign exchange market traders will focus on coronavirus data from Europe.

The Netherlands has already announced a lockdown, and more countries may follow Netherlands’ example in the case the number of new coronavirus cases continues to increase at an alarming rate.

Today, traders’ rush to safety is mostly visible in U.S. government bond markets. The yield of 2-year Treasuries continues to pull back from recent highs while the yield of 10-year Treasuries is close to multi-week lows. Lower yields may put some pressure on the U.S. dollar, although it remains to be seen whether traders will be focused on yields in the U.S. in case the situation with coronavirus gets worse.

Technical Analysis

EUR/USD failed to settle below the support at 1.1230 and is trying to get to the test of the nearest resistance level at 1.1270. In case EUR/USD manages to settle above this level, it will head towards the next resistance which is located near the 20 EMA at 1.1300.

A move above 1.1300 will push EUR/USD towards the resistance at 1.1330. If EUR/USD moves aobve 1.1330, it will head towards the resistance at 1.1350.

On the support side, EUR/USD needs to settle below the support at 1.1230 to continue its downside move. The next support level for EUR/USD is located at 1.1200. In case EUR/USD manages to settle below this level, it will gain additional downside momentum and head towards the next support level at 1.1170.

