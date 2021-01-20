EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Continues To Rebound

FXEmpire.com -

EUR/USD Video 20.01.21.

U.S. Dollar Is Under Pressure Against Euro

EUR/USD is trying to settle back above the resistance at 1.2155 while the U.S. dollar is losing ground against a broad basket of currencies.

The U.S. Dollar Index declined below the support level at 90.50 and is currently testing the next support level at the 20 EMA at 90.35. In case the U.S. Dollar Index settles below this level, it will gain additional downside momentum which will be bullish for EUR/USD.

Yesterday, EU reported that Euro Area ZEW Economic Sentiment Index increased from 54.4 in December to 58.3 in January despite the negative impact of the second wave of the virus.

Today, foreign exchange market traders will have a chance to take a look at Euro Area inflation data for December. Inflation Rate is projected to decline by 0.3% year-over-year while Core Inflation Rate is expected to grow by 0.2%. Most likely, prices will remain weak in the EU in the upcoming months due to the negative impact of lockdowns in the first quarter of this year.

Technical Analysis

EUR/USD managed to get above the resistance at 1.2130 and is trying to settle above the next resistance level at 1.2155. If this attempt is successful, EUR/USD will get to the test of the resistance at the 20 EMA at 1.2165. The next resistance level is located at 1.2175, so EUR/USD will likely face strong resistance in the 1.2155 – 1.2175 area.

In case EUR/USD manages to settle above this resistance area, it will gain additional upside momentum and head towards the resistance at 1.2220. A successful test of this level will push EUR/USD towards the resistance at 1.2250.

On the support side, the previous resistance level at 1.2130 will likely serve as the first support level for EUR/USD. In case EUR/USD declines below this level, it will get to the test of the next support at the 50 EMA at 1.2115. A move below the 50 EMA will push EUR/USD towards the next support level which is located at 1.2080.

