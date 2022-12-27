EUR/USD Continues to Eye $1.07 on Improving Economic Outlook

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet day for the EUR/USD on the economic calendar. There are no economic indicators from the euro area for the markets to consider today.

While there is a lack of stats, the UK markets reopen after the holidays, which should drive trading volumes higher.

The pickup in trading volumes will likely see the investor focus return to the laundry list of headwinds that continue to pin the EUR/USD back from a return to $1.10.

Inflation, Federal Reserve monetary policy goals, and the economic outlook will leave the markets in a juggling act over the near term. While recent euro area economic indicators showed improvement, the numbers continue to flash recession, as do the numbers from the US.

Another factor to consider is China’s shift in its zero-COVID-19 policy. A sharp increase in demand for raw materials could reignite inflationary pressures and further complicate matters for the ECB and the Fed, which may leave the EUR/USD in limbo.

However, no ECB members are speaking today, leaving investors to continue second-guessing what’s next.

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR was down by 0.01% to $1.06383. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR/USD rise to an early high of $1.06425 before falling to a low of $1.06308.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 281222 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to move through the $1.0640 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0669 and the Tuesday high of $1.06695. A return to $1.0650 would support a bullish session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0698 and resistance at $1.07. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0756.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0610 in play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.055. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0582 should limit the downside.

The third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0524.

EURUSD 281222 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The EUR/USD sits above the 50-day EMA ($1.06162). The 50-day EMA moved away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 50-day EMA ($1.06162) would support a move through R1 ($1.0669) to target R2 ($1.0698) and $1.07. However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($1.06162) would signal a fall through S1 ($1.0610) to bring S2 ($1.0582) and the 100-day EMA ($1.05717) into view. The 200-day EMA sits at $1.04553.

The US Session

EURUSD 281222 4-Hourly Chart

It is a quiet day ahead, with the US housing sector data in focus. However, barring dire numbers, pending home sales figures for November should have a muted impact on the EUR/USD.

Market risk sentiment will remain the key driver, with investors also needing to monitor any FOMC member chatter. Following the holidays, the markets are looking for a response to the latest US private sector PMIs and inflation figures.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.