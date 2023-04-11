EUR/USD Bulls to Target $1.09 on Monetary Policy Sentiment

FXEmpire.com -

It is a relatively quiet post-Easter holiday session for the EUR/USD. Euro area retail sales figures for February will be in focus.

Easing inflationary pressures gave the ECB hope of a pickup in consumer spending. However, rising food, tobacco, & alcohol prices could derail the ECB outlook, giving greater weight to today’s retail sales report.

Economists forecast euro area retail sales to fall by 0.8% in February, which would reverse a 0.3% increase from January.

Last Wednesday, ECB Chief Economist discussed inflation, reportedly saying,

“I look at food, where inflation pressure is probably its most intense. And it’s still rising now. I don’t think we are yet at the peak of food inflation, it’s not yet there, but again it’s projected to fall this year.”

According to prelim figures, food, alcohol, & tobacco saw the highest annual rate at 15.4% versus 15.0% in February.

ECB President Christine Lagarde will be in the hot seat this week, with the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in the spotlight. Geopolitics, inflation, central bank monetary policy, and the impact on the global economy will likely be focal points.

EUR/USD Price Action

This morning, the EUR/USD was up by 0.27% to $1.08830. A bullish start to the day saw the EUR/USD rise from an opening price of $1.08535 to a high of $1.08877.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 110423 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to avoid the $1.0867 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0903 and the Monday high of $1.09172. A return to $1.09 would signal a bullish session. However, the EUR/USD needs central bank chatter to support a breakout session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0953. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.1039.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0817 into play. However, barring a Fed-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.0750. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0781 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0695.

EURUSD 110423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bullish signals. The EUR/USD sits above the 50-day EMA ($1.08805). The 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 50-day EMA ($1.08805) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.0903) to give the bulls a run at R2 ($1.0953). However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($1.08805) would bring the 100-day EMA ($1.08387) and S1 ($1.0817) into play. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

EURUSD 110423 4-Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a quiet day on the US economic calendar. There are no US economic indicators for investors to consider before tomorrow’s US CPI Report for March.

The lack of stats will leave hawkish Fed bets and FOMC member chatter to influence the afternoon session.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

