EUR/USD Bulls to Target $1.08 on SVB News and ECB Policy Sentiment

It is a quiet day ahead for the EUR/USD. There are no material stats from the euro area for investors to consider. The lack of stats will leave the EUR/USD in the hands of market risk sentiment and ECB member chatter.

Economic data from the euro area delivered mixed signals last week. However, the ECB continued to speak of the need for more interest rate hikes beyond March, supporting the EUR/USD.

With inflation and the ECB in focus this week, investors need to monitor ECB member speeches. ECB Executive Board Member Fabio Panetta will attend the Eurogroup meetings today. Post-March policy rhetoric would provide the EUR/USD with direction.

Away from theeconomic calendar Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) and Signature Bank (SBNY) news drove demand for riskier assets and the EUR/USD.

On Sunday, US regulators announced that all customers would have access to their deposits from Monday. Additionally, the Federal Reserve created a new Bank Term Funding Program to offer loans with a maturity of one year to depository institutions. Institutions would pledge Treasuries and other held assets as security.

On Sunday, regulators shuttered Signature Bank, which faced a similar problem, with regulators protecting all depositors.

EUR/USD Price Action

This morning, the EUR/USD was up 0.73% to $1.07169. A bullish start to the day saw the EUR/USD rally from an early low of $1.06638 to a high of $1.07369. The EUR/USD broke through the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0702.

EUR/USD Technical Indicators

EURUSD 130323 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to avoid a fall through R1 and the $1.0638 pivot to target the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0765. A move through the morning high of $1.07369 would signal a bullish session. However, the EUR/USD would need hawkish ECB chatter and risk-on sentiment to support a breakout session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test resistance at $1.08. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0892.

A fall through R1 and the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0575 into play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.0550 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0511. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0384.

EURUSD 130323 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bullish signals. The EUR/USD sits above the 200-day EMA ($1.06609). The 50-day EMA closed in on the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above R1 ($1.0702) and the 200-day EMA ($1.06609) would give the bulls a run at R2 ($1.0765) and $1.08. However, a fall through the 200-day ($1.06609) and 100-day ($1.06324) EMAs would bring the 50-day EMA ($1.06117) and S1 ($1.0575) into play. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

EURUSD 130323 4-Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a quiet day on the US economic calendar. There are no US economic indicators for investors to digest after the US Jobs Report. The lack of stats will likely leave market risk sentiment to influence the EUR/USD pair.

There are also no FOMC member speeches to consider. The Fed entered the blackout period on Sunday.

