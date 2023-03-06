EUR/USD Bulls to Target $1.08 on Fed Chair Powell Testimony

FXEmpire.com -

It is a relatively busy day ahead for the EUR/USD. The German economy will be in the spotlight, with factory orders for January in focus. Manufacturing sector PMI numbers for January and February showed the German manufacturing sector in contraction at the turn of the year.

Investors should stomach a January fall in orders with euro area manufacturing output returning to growth. However, a marked decline could test EUR/USD support early in the European session.

After the ECB policy meeting minutes last Thursday, investors need to monitor ECB member speeches. However, no ECB Executive Board members are on the calendar to speak, leaving commentary with the media to move the dial.

On Monday, ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane looked beyond March, talking of needing to lift rates beyond March. Lane reportedly said,

“The heatmap suggests still strong inflationary pressures, but some signs of easing are emerging.”

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR/USD was up 0.08% to $1.06875. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR/USD fall to an early low of $1.06752 before rising to a high of $1.06927.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 070323 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to avoid the $1.0665 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0708. A move through the Monday high of $1.06943 would signal a bullish session. However, the EUR/USD would need the German stats and Fed Chair Powell to support a breakout session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0737 and resistance at $1.0750. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0810.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0636 into play. However, barring a Fed-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.060 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0593. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0521.

EURUSD 070323 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send more bullish signals. The EUR/USD sits above the 200-day EMA ($1.06799). The 50-day EMA narrowed to the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA closing in on the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 200-day EMA ($1.06799) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.0708) to give the bulls a run at R2 ($1.0737). However, a fall through the 200-day ($1.06799) and 100-day ($1.06567) EMAs would bring S1 ($1.0636) and the 50-day EMA ($1.06345) into play. A slide through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

EURUSD 070323 4-Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is another quiet day on the US economic calendar. There are no US economic indicators for investors to consider during the US session. The lack of stats will leave the Federal Reserve in the spotlight. Fed Chair Powell will deliver testimony, with a hawkish Fed Chair likely to put the EUR/USD on the back foot.

US economic indicators support a more aggressive Fed interest rate trajectory to tackle sticky inflation. Lawmakers will likely grill the Fed Chair over its delays in tightening monetary policy and the interest rate trajectory considering the US unemployment rate stands at 3.4%.

Dovish commentary and the talk of slow and steady would tilt monetary policy divergence in favor of the ECB and deliver a EUR/USD breakout.

