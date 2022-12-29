EUR/USD Bulls to Target $1.0750 on Inflation and PMI Numbers

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet final trading session of the year for the EUR/USD. Prelim December inflation numbers from Spain will draw interest. With little else for the markets to consider, a pickup in inflation should deliver EUR support.

However, with economic data on the lighter side, market reaction to the prelim figures may be short-lived, leaving the EUR/USD in the hands of market risk sentiment.

Following Thursday’s US jobless claims figures, the EUR/USD may give up some ground. While initial jobless claims increased from 216k to 225k, the US unemployment rate would need to rise markedly from 3.7% to force the Fed to take its foot off the gas.

For the ECB, moderately better stats from Germany will provide some comfort. However, the economy remains at risk of a lengthy recession that would limit the ECB’s maneuverability to bring inflation to target.

Going into the New Year, monetary policy divergence remains in favor of the dollar, which should continue to peg the EUR/USD back from a breakout. At least until the next US Jobs Report.

No ECB members are speaking today, leaving investors to continue second-guessing what’s next.

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR was down 0.02% to $1.06590. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR/USD fall to an early low of $1.06539 before rising to a high of $1.06694.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 301222 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to avoid a fall through the $1.0653 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0699. A move through the Thursday high of $1.06906 would signal another bullish session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0737 and resistance at $1.0750. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0821.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0615 into play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.055. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0568 should limit the downside.

The third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0484.

EURUSD 301222 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The EUR/USD sits above the 50-day EMA ($1.06289). The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 50-day EMA ($1.06289) would support a move through R1 ($1.0699) to target R2 ($1.0737) and $1.0750. However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($1.06289) would signal a fall through S1 ($1.0615) to bring the 100-day EMA ($1.05888) and S2 ($1.0568) into view. The 200-day EMA sits at $1.04786.

The US Session

EURUSD 301222 4-Hourly Chart

It is a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar, with the Chicago PMI for December in focus. Following the market reaction to the modest increase in the US Jobless Claims figure, we may see more sensitivity to the PMI number than usual.

Investors should also look out for any FOMC member commentary. Following the holidays, the markets are looking for a response to the latest private sector PMIs and inflation figures.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.